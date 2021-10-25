Sterling Police investigate fatal shooting from Monday morning

Sterling Police are investigating a fatal shooting from Monday morning.

At 7:40 a.m. Oct. 25, police were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of West 4th Street, Sterling, for a disturbance related call. Upon arrival, police found an adult male who was shot inside the home, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An adult male suspect was taken into custody at the scene shortly after officers arrived, police said Monday. No further information is being released at this time, according to the release from Sterling Police. There is no indication of a continued risk to the public.

Police are continuing to investigate the case. They were assisted Monday by Rock Falls Police, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department, Sterling Fire Department, CGH Ambulance Service, and the Whiteside County Coroner’s Office.