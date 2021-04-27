Sterling Police investigating damage to several vehicle windows

The Sterling Police Department is investigating a rash of broken out windows from unoccupied and parked vehicles that occurred between late Sunday and early Monday and is asking the public for any information on the incidents.

According to police, the damage to the windows appears to have been caused by pellets or soft rounds being shot from a passing vehicle.

The damage occurred city wide and not in any specific area.

There were also numerous reports of damage to vehicle windows in several areas of Rock Falls late Monday night into early morning on Tuesday.

Anyone that has information about these incidents or any exterior surveillance cameras or video in the affected areas is asked to contact the Sterling Police at 815-632-6614, Rock Falls Police Department at 815-622-1140, or Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-7867.