Sterling Police looking for man connected to 2019 stabbing

Photos of Jorden E. Johnson, 27, who is wanted by Sterling Police in connection with a stabbing that occurred in August of 2019.

The Sterling Police Department needs your help in finding a man connected to a stabbing.

Jorden E. Johnson, 27, is wanted for unlawful use or possession of weapons by a felon and aggravated battery great bodily harm on a Whiteside County arrest warrant.

The charges against Johnson are related to an incident that occurred in August of 2019 in Sterling where a man was stabbed.

If you know the where to find Johnson, the Sterling Police want to hear from you by contacting the Sterling Police Department or your local law enforcement authorities.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please call the Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at (815) 625-7867.