Sterling Police looking for man wanted on drug charges

The Sterling Police is asking for help locating a man wanted on drug charges.

A Whiteside County arrest warrant for failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine was issued for Craig H. Hartman, 34.

The failure to appear warrant is related to an incident that occurred on March 7, 2021, in Sterling, where Hartman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

If you know the whereabouts of Hartman, you’re asked to contact the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6606, or you can leave an anonymous tip with the Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-7867.