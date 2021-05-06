Sterling Police looking for missing woman

The Sterling Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who last seen on Sunday in Sterling.

Olivia Sheley, 24, is described as being 5-foot-6, weighing 160 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. She has a cherry blossom tattoo on her torso and the date “11-22-2011” tattooed on her collarbone.

Sheley may be with Michael T. Bennett, 35, of Sterling, who is wanted for first degree murder in Whiteside County stemming from a shooting on Saturday in Sterling. Sheley is not considered a suspect in the murder at this time.

Police would like to locate Sheley, make sure she is safe, and speak to her about the circumstances of the murder.

There is no known vehicle or means of transportation for either Bennett or Sheley.

Anyone that has information about the location of Olivia Sheley or Michael Bennett are asked to contact the Sterling Police at 815-632-6640 ext. 5, Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-7867, or their local law enforcement agency.