Sterling police looking for suspects after pickup fire

Sterling police were called to a pickup truck fire Thursday morning that they believe was set on fire intentionally.

Around 5:58 a.m., the Sterling Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of vehicle on fire in the 600 block of W. 9th St.

On arrival authorities found a red 1989 Ford F150 pickup fully engulfed in flames. After the fire was extinguished, items recovered by the officers suggest that the fire was set intentionally.

Police is now looking for “a white or light colored 4-Door vehicle with no hubcaps and possibly a spoiler on the back of the vehicle.” They also believe that the suspect may have burns to one of his hands or arms.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.