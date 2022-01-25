Sterling Police need help finding man wanted for sexual assault involving a minor

Sterling Police are looking for a 28-year-old man on an arrest warrant for criminal sexual assault out of Whiteside County.

Police said Andrew S. Daniels is wanted in connection to an incident from the summer of 2019 in Sterling, Illinois that involved an underage female victim. Daniels stands 6-feet-2 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, please contact the Sterling Police Department or your local law enforcement authorities. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.