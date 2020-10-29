Sterling Police need help identifying truck connected to robbery

The Sterling Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a truck that they believe was connected to a robbery on October 14, 2020.

On October 14, several power tools from an enclosed trailer located in the 400 block of 17th Street were reported stolen.

The Sterling Police released photos of a red truck that could be related to the investigation.

Anyone with information about the truck or the robbery are asked to call the Sterling Police Department at (815) 632-6640 or the Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at (815) 625-7867.