The Sterling Police have received several reports of storage units being burglarized in the City of Sterling.

Police want to make sure the public is aware of these incidents so they can be vigilant and check on their storage units and report any suspicious activity to the Sterling Police Department.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should contact the Sterling Police Department at (815) 632-6640 or the Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at (815) 625-7867.