The Sterling Police is department is asking for the public’s help in locating John M. Kurtis, 57, of Sterling, Illinois. He was reported missing by friends and was last seen on Monday, December 30, 2019.

He is a 5’11” white male, weighing 195 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and wearing glasses.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Sterling Police Department at (815) 632-6640.