Police in Sterling need your help after a report of gunshots in the city on Saturday.

Sterling Police were called to the 400 block of Fifth Avenue on December 9 at about 8:14 p.m. for a report of gunshots. When they arrived in the area, officers found no injured people or damage to property.

The department believes this to be an isolated incident and the investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information on this case, call the Sterling Police Department at (815) 632-6600 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers at (815) 625-7867.