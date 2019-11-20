Sterling-Rock Falls Salvation Army still in need of volunteers

STERLING, Ill. — It’s that time of year again, the weather is changing and the holiday season is upon us. Soon, you will start seeing Salvation Army bell ringers throughout the Sterling-Rock Falls area. However, they are still in need of volunteers to make sure they are able to complete their mission.

“We are ringing next week on Black Friday, but still need volunteers,” Captain Dave of the Salvation Army said. “We have over 300 hours filled. We still need over 1700 hours.”

The Salvation Army is now accept Google Pay and Apple Pay as methods of giving for people who may not have any spare change. As technology continues to evolve, often times people do not have cash on them. In order to keep up with the times, the Salvation Army will be able to accept payments via mobile devices using both Google Pay and Apple Pay.

However, if people do not have those options on their phone, they can also pay by scanning a QR code to make payments.