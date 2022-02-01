The Dixon Police Department arrested a Sterling woman for theft of over $10,000.

Melissa J. Swinton, 57, turned herself in to the Dixon Police Department January 31 at 4:30 p.m., on an arrest warrant for theft over $10,000, which is a Class 2 Felony. Swinton was processed and posted bond. Swinton was given a court of February 17 at 9:00 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding illegal activity is asked to call the Dixon Police Department at (815) 288-4411 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488). Callers who provide information that lead to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.00.