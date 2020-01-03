Sterling women arrested after allegedly attempting to run over police officers

Gabriell S. Cox, 18, and Shaqueria E. Bickham, 19, both of Sterling were arrested Thursday after Cox attempted to run over two Sterling police officers with a car.

Sterling police were trying to find Bickham, who had warrant for failing to appear on a possession of a stolen vehicle charge in Rockford.

Officers found the vehicle abandoned in the 300 block of 12th Avenue, shortly after losing sight of the vehicle.

They found Cox and Bickham shortly thereafter on foot.

Bickham was arrested for the warrant, theft over $500, and unlawful possession of cannabis in a vehicle.

Cox was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault, no valid drivers license, operating an uninsured vehicle, disobeyed stop sign, expired registration, disobeying a police officer, fleeing and eluding a peace officer, unlawful possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of a hypodermic syringe.

Both Bickham and Cox were taken to the Whiteside County Jail.

The officers were not injured, per the police department.

