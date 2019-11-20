Steton Catholic students raise $1500 for Mr. Thanksgiving

Bob Vogelbauch, Mr. Thanksgiving has held an annual Thanksgiving Day dinner in the Quad Cities for the past 48 years.

He has been the cross guard at Seton Catholic School for the past five years. The students there united and raised $1500 dollars for him. Each year his goal is to raise $20,000 dollars, right now he is about $9,000 dollars short.

Mr. Thanksgiving is extremely grateful and proud of the students for raising money towards the dinner.

The most important thing to remember is that this is not a charitable event, every person in the Quad Cities area is welcome and encouraged to attend.