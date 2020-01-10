Steve Asplund reported missing 26 years ago

It was 26 years ago today that Steve Asplund was reported missing.

On January 9, 1994, Asplund left a friend’s residence in his black Ford Mustang and has not been seen since.

Moline Police posted a reminder on social media today.

If you have any information about Steve’s disappearance, call Moline Police at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

In 2018, Moline Police shared these details on the case:

On the evening of January 9, 1994, Steve Asplund left a friend’s residence en route home, which was a short distance away.

Steve never returned home and on January 10, Steve’s fiancee reported him missing to the Moline Police.

On January 11, Steve’s vehicle a red Ford Mustang was found unoccupied near the base of Interstate 74 Bridge in Bettendorf.

It has been 24 years since anyone saw or heard from Steve, who has seemingly vanished without a trace.

Over the course of the last few years we have conducted advanced testing on items of evidence that wasn’t available in 1994 and are continuing to use the technological advances in science to pursue justice in this case.

We believe it is impossible to vanish without a trace and believe someone knows something about what happened to Steve on that Sunday evening 24 years ago.

We need the community’s help to bring Steve home and give his family the answers they deserve.

If you have information regarding the missing person case of Steve Asplund please contact the Moline Police at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.