Stevie Ray Vaughn tribute coming to Rhythm City

Stevie Ray Visited is scheduled to perform at the Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center on Friday, July 6 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the show are $30 for early entry and $20 for general admission, and must be purchased in seats of two or four. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online, by phone at 844-852-4FUN, or in person at the Market gift shop inside the Rhythm City Casino Resort.

Stevie Ray Visited celebrates the music of the late Stevie Ray Vaughn, one of the most influential guitarists in the revival of blues in the 1980s, and features guitarist Roby Duron, named a Guitar Center’s “Guitarmagedon” National Finalist and L.A.’s Rock City News “Best Blues Guitar Player.”