It’s been a waiting game for the Quad Cities t’storms so far tonight. There are storms out there but they’re only crawling to the East at about 15-20 mph.

These storms have produced large hail and winds of about 60 mph.

Strong t’storms are possible in the Quad Cities between 9 p.m. and midnight.

The biggest problem so far though has been VERY heavy rain to our West. Because of the slow movement, rain has filled buckets in parts of Louisa and Muscatine Counties.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect in that part of our area until 2:15 a.m.