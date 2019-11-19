Still no plans for juvenile detention facility in Rock Island Co.

This year, 135 juveniles have been admitted to Mary Davis Detention Home, down from 165 last year.

The cost of each kid staying there is $125 a day.

However, there’s still one big issue keeping Rock Island County from building its own juvenile detention facility.

“You have to weigh what we’re paying Mary Davis,” Trent Vandersnick, Rock Island County Court Services director said. “Compared to what it takes to build a facility, staff it 24/7 with three shifts. Hire teachers to run the school during the day, during the week.”

Vandersnick also said that the recent escape from Mary Davis will not change their current working relationship.