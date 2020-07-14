Stock the Schools: How you can help United Way Quad Cities provide supplies for 10,000 local students

United Way Quad Cities wants to make sure 10,000 local students have the supplies they need to succeed for the upcoming school year.
They’re aiming to make that happen through the contact-free Stock the Schools supply drive from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Thursday, July 16.
Businesses, nonprofits and individual donors will be dropping off supplies at the Quad-City Times building, located at 500 E. 3rd St. in Davenport. The COVID-19-safe drop-off site is accessible from 4th St.
United Way Quad Cities’ Women United donor network, along with community volunteers, will be on-site to ensure the supply drive is contact-free. Anyone is welcome to pull up, park their car and let volunteers unload supplies for them while maintaining social distance.
“By the time schools reopen, students will have been out of school for six months. For some of our kids, this slide could severely impact their education,” says United Way Quad Cities President and CEO Rene Gellerman. “Despite the uncertainty around the fast-approaching return to learning, we know students won’t be able to share supplies as they have in years past.”
Donors may also purchase items virtually or donate here.
United Way Quad Cities says just $30 will equip one student with a backpack and basic set of supplies.
All collected school supplies and dollars will go to the Davenport, Bettendorf, North Scott, Pleasant Valley, Moline, Rock Island, East Moline and Silvis School Districts through the First Day Project.
All collected hygiene and cleaning items will go to local early learning and childcare centers to ensure the health and safety of children in the Quad Cities.
“Giving at a time like this is easy,” says Gellerman. “If we’re not proactive, years from now, we’ll refer to ‘COVID kids’ — millions of American students, like our own — whose education slid backwards because of the coronavirus pandemic of 2020, and whose lives were seriously affected.”
The following school supplies are being collected for donation:
- Backpack
- Composition notebook
- Spiral notebook
- Filler paper
- Pocket folder
- Headphones
- Pencils
- Pens
- Crayons
- Washable markers
- Colored pencils
- Watercolor paints
- Erasers
- Glue stick
- Pencil box
- Ruler
- Scissors
The following hygiene supplies are being collected for donation:
- Diapers
- Wipes
- Formula
- Touchless thermometers
- Face masks
- Alcohol pads
- Cleaning rubber gloves
- Food prep rubber gloves
- Bleach
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
- Cloth shoe coverings
- Hand sanitizer
- Travel size plastic bottles
- Disinfecting wipes
- All-purpose cleaner
- Floor cleaner
Learn more about the Stock the Schools supply drive here.