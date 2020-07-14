Stock the Schools: How you can help United Way Quad Cities provide supplies for 10,000 local students

United Way Quad Cities wants to make sure 10,000 local students have the supplies they need to succeed for the upcoming school year.

They’re aiming to make that happen through the contact-free Stock the Schools supply drive from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Thursday, July 16.

Businesses, nonprofits and individual donors will be dropping off supplies at the Quad-City Times building, located at 500 E. 3rd St. in Davenport. The COVID-19-safe drop-off site is accessible from 4th St.

United Way Quad Cities’ Women United donor network, along with community volunteers, will be on-site to ensure the supply drive is contact-free. Anyone is welcome to pull up, park their car and let volunteers unload supplies for them while maintaining social distance.

“By the time schools reopen, students will have been out of school for six months. For some of our kids, this slide could severely impact their education,” says United Way Quad Cities President and CEO Rene Gellerman. “Despite the uncertainty around the fast-approaching return to learning, we know students won’t be able to share supplies as they have in years past.”

Donors may also purchase items virtually or donate here.

United Way Quad Cities says just $30 will equip one student with a backpack and basic set of supplies.

All collected school supplies and dollars will go to the Davenport, Bettendorf, North Scott, Pleasant Valley, Moline, Rock Island, East Moline and Silvis School Districts through the First Day Project.

All collected hygiene and cleaning items will go to local early learning and childcare centers to ensure the health and safety of children in the Quad Cities.

“Giving at a time like this is easy,” says Gellerman. “If we’re not proactive, years from now, we’ll refer to ‘COVID kids’ — millions of American students, like our own — whose education slid backwards because of the coronavirus pandemic of 2020, and whose lives were seriously affected.”

The following school supplies are being collected for donation:

Backpack

Composition notebook

Spiral notebook

Filler paper

Pocket folder

Headphones

Pencils

Pens

Crayons

Washable markers

Colored pencils

Watercolor paints

Erasers

Glue stick

Pencil box

Ruler

Scissors

The following hygiene supplies are being collected for donation:

Diapers

Wipes

Formula

Touchless thermometers

Face masks

Alcohol pads

Cleaning rubber gloves

Food prep rubber gloves

Bleach

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Cloth shoe coverings

Hand sanitizer

Travel size plastic bottles

Disinfecting wipes

All-purpose cleaner

Floor cleaner

Learn more about the Stock the Schools supply drive here.