Stockton man sentenced to 4 1/2 years for meth charge

Heath Luke (from Jo Daviess County.)

A 41-year-old Stockton, Ill., man has been sentenced in connection with delivery of methamphetamine.

On Friday, Heath Luke pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement to unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, which is a Class 2 felony, according to a news release from Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf. 

As a result of his plea of guilty, Luke was sentenced to 4 ½ years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He will serve on year of mandatory supervised release – formerly known as parole – afterward.

The Illinois State Police handled the investigation of this case. 

