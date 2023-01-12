A 48-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police allege he had a stolen fishing boat after conspiring with another suspect via Facebook Messenger.

Chad Finn faces charges of first-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records say. On Oct. 5, 2022, Davenport Police responded to the 8600 block of Northwest Boulevard in reference to a reported burglary, arrest affidavits say.

Chad Finn (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

According to affidavits, police allege a co-defendant burglarized a storage unit to gain access to a boat, a 2014 LUND 1875 Crossover XS, which was locked within the unit.

Finn, police allege, communicated via Facebook Messenger with the co-defendant regarding the fishing boat. On Oct. 2, 2022, the co-defendant asked Finn if he would like a new fishing boat, and Finn replied yes on the same day, according to affidavits.

On Oct. 3, at about 12:09 a.m., the co-defendant messaged Finn: “I’m going to get your boat.” About 3:11 a.m. a truck entered the access road to a unit in the 8600 block of Northwest Boulevard and left with the victim’s boat about 3:18 a.m., police allege in affidavits.

A message at about 3:35 a.m. says “Your fishing boat is front of your house.” The same truck that had taken the boat from the storage unit dropped it off at an address on West 46th Street, Davenport, police allege in affidavits.

Finn was captured on security video taking physical possession of the boat by moving it into his driveway with his vehicle. He searched the boat and removed items from it, then transported the boat to the 3800 block of Wapello Avenue, according to affidavits.

Finn allegedly sold some of the items to a third party. These later were discovered by law enforcement and seized, affidavits say.

Finn worked in conspiracy with the co-defendant “to promote and facilitate the commission of a crime which, due to the dollar amount and action, was a felony,” police allege in affidavits.

According to affidavits, the estimated total value of the stolen boat, trailer and goods is about $70,000.

Finn was released on a $10,000 cash-only bond to appear Feb. 1 at a preliminary hearing in Scott County Court.