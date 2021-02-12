Stolen car crashes into snowy yard Friday night

A car crashed into a snowy yard at the intersection of Clark and Locust streets in Davenport shortly before 9:45 p.m. on Friday. (Linda Cook, OurQuadCities.com)

Davenport police responded to the scene of a crash in Davenport involving a stolen car shortly before 9:45 p.m. Friday.

When Local 4 News arrived as the only station at the scene, our crew found the vehicle stuck in a snow embankment located in the yard of a residence near Clark and Locust streets.

Officers were seen talking with at least one person at the scene.

It was confirmed there were no injuries involved. Iowa State Patrol also was at the scene.

Several law-enforcement officials were outdoors examining the scene, directing traffic and talking with people while snow fell. Wind chills were -20 at the time of the crash, the National Weather Service said.

We do not know whether anyone was in custody or ticketed.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

