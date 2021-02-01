Stolen Jeep crash ends police chase from Bettendorf to Davenport on Monday

Police made three arrests after a stolen Jeep crashed Monday morning in a chase from Bettendorf to Davenport.

Police responded to the 2700 block of Greenway Drive just after 9 a.m. Thieves sped off with a Jeep, and police chased them into Davenport.

It all ended with a loud bang when the driver crashed the Jeep on Howell and Second streets, Davenport.

The Jeep, which had front-end damage, still was smoking when the Local 4 News crew arrived on the scene. The suspects immediately took off from the crash site, but were all quickly caught by police.

“Everybody steals cars around her,” said Frederick Richardson, who lives in the crash area. “I heard a big old crash and then all the officers kept coming and then the sheriffs came, and I came down here and saw that.”

Richardson has lived in the area for while. He says seeing flashing lights and crime-scene tape is nothing new in this area.

“This is what you would call the ‘hood,” he said. “You know with everything going on down here, everybody tries to keep to themselves.

“But you got outsiders coming in here,” he continued. “And with the outsiders coming up on the west side down here and up on the hill coming down here, everybody else tries to be peaceful, but it doesn’t happen.”

Richardson adds this isn’t the first time a police chase involving stolen cars has ended nearby. He says this doesn’t have to happen, though.



“When you start your car, don’t leave the keys in it,” he said. “If you start it, have the key for your door so you can lock it up and let it run, nobody can break into it.”