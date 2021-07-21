Stolen SUV that hit man, caused fractured skull and brain hematoma has been recovered

UPDATE: The vehicle has been recovered, according to Davenport Police.

EARLIER UPDATE: A wife watches over her husband in the hospital after she says he was attacked by a group of people who stole his car out of his garage.

Randy Marzen has serious injuries including a fractured skull and a brain hematoma.

Local 4’s Matt Holderman spoke with his wife Debi on Tuesday.

Debi Marzen shared this Ring video with us — she believes it’s her husband Randy’s Lexus SUV.

The cameras spotted it in several places in Bettendorf and Davenport after she says it was stolen early Monday morning.

Debi thinks her husband tried to fight off the thieves.

“I sort of feel like, and the detective feels like, he tried to … I think the window was rolled down, and he tried to grab the steering wheel and have him stop the car … the kid didn’t stop the car and so I think somehow they hit him with the car,” Debi said.

Now Randy is in for a long recovery.

“He has a hematoma in his brain and he’s got two fractures in his skull and a lot of broken ribs,” Debi said.

He was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

“He’s pretty much a mess from head to toe, so I guess, you know, he’s a little bit better today,” Debi said. “But we’re just going to have to take it day-by-day.”

Debi hopes the attackers are caught, and held responsible.

“Oh, I absolutely hope they’re prosecuted to the fullest,” Debi said. “I hope that somehow they can retrieve our car, I hope they can get fingerprints that are in the system.”

We contacted Davenport Police to get the latest about the investigation.

We’re waiting for a copy of the police report and to learn if they have any suspects.