Stolen truck damages multiple vehicles following police chase in Davenport

At least three cars collided in Davenport Wednesday evening, causing a traffic jam.

The accident closed a section of Grand Ave. for at least three hours.

Live footage from the 10 p.m. newscast at E. Locust St. and Grand Ave. shows a red truck flipped on its side.

To the right of the truck, there’s a car backed up against a utility pole with some extensive damage to its front end.

Davenport Police and Iowa State troopers were present.

Local 4 News was the only news crew to report to the scene.

Davenport Police say the accident started as a chase of a stolen vehicle.

There is one woman in custody who refused medical treatment.

Officers say the drivers of the cars that were hit suffered minor injuries.

A woman at the scene says her husband was transported to a local hospital, and there’s no official word yet on his condition.

Iowa State troopers are now leading this investigation.

