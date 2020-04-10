Stolen vehicle leads to police chase from Fulton to Clinton

A Clinton man led police on a two-state pursuit after it was reported he stole a vehicle in Morrison, Ill.

On April 6, the Morrison Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the Fast Stop convenience store in Morrison. They immediately shared the information with area law enforcement.

A short time later, Fulton Police located the stolen vehicle. A pursuit began when they attempted to pull-over the suspect.

The chase crossed the Mississippi River into Clinton, Iowa where it eventually ended, but the suspect ran from the scene. The Clinton Police K9 Unit tracked the suspect and arrested him.

Scott A. Plotts, 24, of Clinton, Iowa, was charged by the Clinton Police for eluding and 2nd degree theft – possession of stolen property.

On April 7, Whiteside County issued an arrest warrant for Plotts, charging him with a Class 2 felony of possession of a stolen vehicle, a Class 3 felony of theft of $500-$10,000.

Plotts is currently being held in the Clinton County Jail.