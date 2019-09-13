Stolen vehicle reports down this year, but rising this month in Davenport

Stolen vehicle reports were down in Davenport year-to-date compared to the same period last year, but police are noticing a recent jump in September.

Between January 1 and September 12 last year, there were 424 reports. This year, there have been 273.

The Davenport Police Department sent out some details and a reminder to lock your vehicles:

Over the past year the Davenport Police Department has experienced a 35 percent decrease in the number of vehicles reported stolen within the city (Jan 1 – Sept 12: 2018 (424), 2019 (273)). However, recently we have noticed a rise in activity with 13 vehicles reported stolen since September 1st.

The vehicle thefts have occurred in various parts of the city with no one specific area targeted. The methods have been similar to what we have experienced in the past with groups of individuals working neighborhoods and checking doors (vehicle and some residential) to see if they are unlocked. Most of the activity is occurring in the overnight hours.

Please be diligent in reporting any suspicious activity and take a moment to lock it up. Stay safe Davenport!

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.