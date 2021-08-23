Stone Temple Pilots will perform at The Rust Belt

Stone Temple Pilots

Stone Temple Pilots, with Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown, will be in concert Saturday, Oct. 23, at The Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., East Moline. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available here.

With more than 70 million albums sold, Stone Temple Pilots roared on to the scene in 1992 with their debut “Core.” The album peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, and dominated radio waves with hits like “Wicked Garden,” and the Grammy-Award-winning smash single “Plush.”

The band released its latest studio album “Perdidain 2020 with new lead singer Jeff Gutt.

