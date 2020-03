Davenport Police found a damaged stop sign on Michigan St. in Davenport on Monday, March 2nd.

The Davenport Police Department responded to a report of gunfire on Monday at 5:56 p.m. around the area of 2500 N. Michigan St. in Davenport.

No other information at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.