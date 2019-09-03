Store owner focuses on positives after break-in

A Davenport business had all the cash stolen from their store after a break-in, but the owner is trying to focus on the positives.

Shumaker Guitar Works was broken in to Aug. 26 and they were caught on camera, but their faces were not visible. The thieves stole the money from the cash register and from a donation jar.

Thad Shumaker, the owner, was raising money for Frets4Vets, a non-profit helping veterans struggling with post traumatic stress disorder and depression.

Since word of the theft has gotten out, almost three times the amount that was in the jar before has been raised.

“Last week, I had an out pouring from the community,” Shumaker said. “I had one gentleman come in and say, hey I’m a vet, I don’t know you, I don’t play guitar, but I saw your story and I want to donate $150 so he wrote an $150 check for Frets 4 Vets.”

Shumaker plans to send the money to the organization by the end of the week.

“I’m thankful that all they got was cash, you know, I’ve got a whole inventory of guitars here plus all you know my customers guitars that I’m working on and repairing and whatever so it could have been a lot worse,” he said.

The Davenport Police are using the surveillance footage to try and identify the people in the video, but they have not made any arrests in regards to this case.