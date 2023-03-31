Today’s severe weather means K Promotions has canceled tonight’s Koehler Electric Season Opener at the Davenport Speedway. Fortunately, drivers were able to get a few fast turns behind them this week. Seventy cars were able to race in Thursday night’s open practice session.

Racing returns to the Davenport Speedway on Thursday, April 13th when the Lucas Oil MLRA Late Models tear up the track. The last time MLRA was in Davenport, hometown racer Spencer Diercks took the win.

The Lucas Oil MLRA portion of the program will pay $5,000-to-win. IMCA Late Models and the IMCA SportMods will also be racing.

Follow the K-Promotions Davenport Speedway’s Facebook page or click here for more information. The Davenport Speedway is located at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust Street in Davenport.