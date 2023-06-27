Whether severe weather fascinates you, has you heading for the basement, or a little of both, you can learn more about it on Friday at the Rock Island Library, a news release says.

Nick Bartholomew, of Illinois Storm Chasers, presents “Severe Weather 101” at 2 p.m. Friday, June 30, at the Rock Island Public Library’s Watts-Midtown Branch, 2715 30th St.

In nearly 10 years in the weather industry, Bartholomew has seen the worst of Midwest weather. His presentation will share some of his severe weather experiences, help you know what to look for, and answer your questions about being ready for Midwest storms, the release says.

The free hour-long presentation on severe weather and local climatology is designed for adults, though older children and teens may also attend. The Illinois Storm Chasers program is free and open to the public.

Illinois Storm Chasers

Illinois Storm Chasers was founded in 2015 by owners Danny Neal and Adam Lucio, to bring accurate, non-sensationalized weather coverage for the whole state. In addition to presentations and storm spotter training, Illinois Storm Chasers offers specialized forecast threat assessment maps, a website, weather app, alert system, and a Facebook site with more than 339,000 followers. Illinois Storm Chasers also partners with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA)Weather Ready Nation – Ambassador program. Partners such as Illinois Storm Chasers commit to working with NOAA and other partners to strengthen national resilience against extreme weather.

In April, the Rock Island Public Library became an officially recognized Climate Resilience Hub of CREW (Communities Responding to Extreme Weather.) As a resilience hub, the library provides information, resources, events, and public spaces that help the public be better prepared for severe weather, local weather emergency preparedness, and climate issues.

For more news about events and services at the Rock Island Public Library, visit the library website, follow library social media, or call 309-732-READ.