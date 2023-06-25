After storms came through the Quad-City area late Saturday, hundreds of MidAmerican customers were without power.

In a power outage update, MidAmerican says the storm began about 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, about 2,000 MidAmerican customers were without power in the Quad-City area, including 144 in Bettendorf, 361 in Davenport, and 1,138 in Rock Island.

“The estimated time of restoration is between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Sunday,” the company says. “We must assess damages before work can begin. You might see crews on your property or driving through your area inspecting damages.”

Regular updates will be posted by MidAmerican on its site at about 8 a.m, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday.