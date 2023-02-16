The winter storm moving through the ImpactLife service region could cost the region’s blood supply hundreds of donations in the next 24 to 48 hours, according to a news release from ImpactLife.

Winter weather is leading to canceled blood drives and missed appointments because of unsafe travel conditions in parts of eastern Iowa, western Illinois, and southern Wisconsin. The storm will affect the rate of blood donation, but the use of blood at hospitals served by ImpactLife remains constant, the release says.

The blood center’s donor scheduling team is working to increase appointments, recoup lost donations, and ensure the stability of our region’s blood supply.

Effective now, ImpactLife will increase the value of electronic gift cards offered to donors who schedule appointments through March 5 at any of ImpactLife’s 22 donor center locations (increase from $10 to $20). Donors may schedule by calling 800-747-5401, online here or via the ImpactLife mobile app.

To thank donors, ImpactLife will provide a voucher to redeem for the donor’s choice of an electronic gift card or a green “Changing the World” T-shirt from ImpactLife. Current donor promotions include:

First-time and second-time whole blood donors (all locations): choice of $25 electronic gift card or Changing the World T-shirt

choice of $25 electronic gift card or Changing the World T-shirt Returning whole blood donors giving at ImpactLife Donor Centers: choice of $20 electronic gift card or Changing the World T-shirt

choice of $20 electronic gift card or Changing the World T-shirt Returning whole blood donors giving at ImpactLife mobile blood drives: choice of $10 electronic gift card or Changing the World T-shirt

choice of $10 electronic gift card or Changing the World T-shirt Automated donation procedures (platelets, plasma, double red cell): choice of $25 electronic gift card or Changing the World T-shirt

About ImpactLife

ImpactLife is a not-for-profit community organization providing blood services to more than 120 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, as well as resource sharing partners across the country. Services extend from southcentral Wisconsin to St. Louis, Missouri and from Danville, Illinois to Chariton, Iowa. ImpactLife operates 22 donor centers and holds approximately 5000 mobile blood drives annually to provide blood components needed for patient transfusions at hospitals throughout the region.