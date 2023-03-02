The weather forecast computer model trend over the last 24 hours has been to take Friday’s winter storm to the SE of the Quad Cities…and that trend continues today.

It’s now looking like we’ll barely see any snow in the Quad Cities and the rain won’t be all that heavy either. There is still a chance for rain and snow though Friday, especially between 7 a.m and 5 p.m. Winds will also be gusty with highs near 40°.

If you’re traveling East though, or have a connecting flight in Chicago on Friday, there still could be trouble. There’s a Winter Storm Watch for Chicago as the Windy City could still see up to 6″ of snow!

If you want snow in the Quad Cities, root for the NAM forecast to verify. For now it’s the only model still putting down heavy snow in the Quad Cities. But even that model is trending down,. it had closer to a foot for the QC with yesterday’s model runs!