Have you heard the storm sirens in the Quad Cities this morning? They’re going off for the potential of golf ball sized and larger hail in portions of Scott County and Rock Island County.

This is standard procedure as sirens are set to sound for tornadoes, golf ball sized and larger hail, and winds in excess of 70 mph.

The severe t’storm warning for large hail is set to expire at 10:15 a.m.

These storms are capable of producing significant damage with 2″ hail being reported.