A tree was damaged in Davenport during the storm that rolled through the Quad Cities on July 11, 2020.

The storms that rolled in the Quad Cities Saturday night have caused several power outages around the area.

According to the MidAmerican website at 7:30 p.m., there were 2,678 customers in the Iowa Quad Cities and 20,056 in the Illinois Quad Cities without power.

The majority of the outage in Iowa is in northwest Davenport.

On the Illinois side, there are several outages in southwest Rock Island, Moline, Silvis, and Coal Valley.