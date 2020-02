LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 27: Adult film actress/director Stormy Daniels attends the 2018 Adult Video News Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels who made the national headlines for filing a defamation lawsuit against President Trump, is coming to Davenport.

Daniels will host the opening party of Deja Vu Showgirls, an adult nightclub chain, on Friday, March 13th, in Davenport.

The event is open to the public 18 years and above.