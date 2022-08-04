The autopsies were completed in the Maquoketa Caves State Park triple homicide and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation released the causes of death.
Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and multiple sharp force injuries. Sarah Schmidt, 42, died from multiple sharp force injuries. Lula Schmidt, 6, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation.
All three family members’ deaths have been ruled homicides.
Anthony Sherwin, 23, of LaVista, Nebraska, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His death has been ruled a suicide.
The DCI indicated that “all evidence collected to this point substantiate Sherwin was the perpetrator of the homicides and acted alone.”
The investigation into the July 22 incident is ongoing.
