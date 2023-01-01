Lucas Street in Muscatine will be closed to traffic from North Houser Street to Westwood starting January 3, 2023, according to a news release.

The closure is expected to last about one week. Needham Excavating has requested the street closure to install sewer and water connections for the Muscatine Community School District Centralized Kitchen that is currently under construction, the release says.

Westbound traffic on Lucas will be detoured north on Houser and then west on Cedar. Eastbound traffic on Lucas will be detoured south on the U.S. 61 Bypass to Hershey then east to Houser.

For more information, visit Muscatine Connect, or download the app from the AppStore or GooglePlay.