There will be some street closures in Muscatine for sewer work starting at 7am on May 11.

The closures are:

8th Street from Cedar Street to Broadway Street

Linn Street from 7th Street to 8th Street.

All vehicles must be off of West 8th Street from Fuller Street to Broadway Street, and off of the 700 block of Linn Street by 7am on May 11.

The detour for 8th Street will use 7th Street from Cedar Street to Broadway Street and Broadway Street from 7th Street back to 8th Street.

Due to the detour, parking will not be allowed on the even side (river side) of 7th Street from Cedar Street to Broadway Street, or on the odd number side (east side) of Broadway Street from 7th Street to 8th Street starting at 6pm on May 10.

The detour will remain in place until the project is completed in Fall 2020.