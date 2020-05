Benji Whitnall has lived in the Quad Cities for over 12 years. He has been out of work for the time being because he had emergency Open Heart Surgery in February. After not being able to pay his bills, he became homeless. Things went from bad to worse rather quickly after the surgery.

"I was homeless when I got back here and unable to pay my rent or even provide utilities or supplies for myself every month on hygiene products and stuff." Said Whitnall. "So I wound up sleeping in a garage for two and a half weeks."