You might see an odd color of light when driving at night in the Quad Cities.

Purple lights are illuminating the streets instead of a bright white or yellow hue.

They are showing up around the area — and around the world.

Rock Island Public Works Director Mike Bartels says they’re not supposed to be purple – and they’re not easy to fix.

“It’s a factory defect with those lights, so they all went bad at one time,” Bartels said. “So what you can do to to replace those or get them on the list for replacement is contact either MidAmerican Energy or you can call Rock Island Public Works at 732-2200 and we’ll get them scheduled for replacement.”

Bartels says it takes a complete replacement to fix the lamp.