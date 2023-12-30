The Clinton City Council approved a permanent honorary street name in honor and memory of Lt. Eric Hosette at its Dec. 12 meeting.

Hosette died in the line of duty on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. He had served with the Clinton Fire Department since Sept. 17, 2006, a news release says.

Lt. Eric Hosette (contributed photo)

A ceremony and ribbon cutting for the placement of the permanent honorary street name is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at Central Fire Station, 344 3rd Ave. South.

The public is welcome. Parking will be available at the parking lot adjacent to Clinton Park.