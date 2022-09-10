The Clinton City Council approved a fourth honorary street name request at the July 12 council meeting. The application was for William C. Baker.

Ribbon-cutting for the placement of the fourth honorary street name is scheduled for noon Friday, Sept. 16, a news release says. The ribbon cutting will be in the area of Liberty Square to the east of South 7th Street/13th Avenue South (between Camanche Avenue and Liberty Avenue). The public is welcome.

Parking will be available to the northeast from South 7th Street/13th Avenue South (between Camanche Avenue and Liberty Avenue.)

Baker was the city editor of The Clinton Herald, from 1970 until 1976 and was editor of The Clinton Herald from 1976 until February of 1996. Baker was the third person to serve in that role over a 75-year span.

Baker was actively involved in his community, serving as a mentor to numerous young journalists, serving in various capacities with the Boy Scouts of America, as well as serving on the governing board of The Salvation Army, a news release says.