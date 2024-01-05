A street name was placed in honor of a firefighter with the Clinton Fire Department who died in the line of duty.

Lt. Eric Hosette (National Fallen Firefighters Foundation)

Lt. Eric Hosette, who was from Charlotte, died following an explosion at the ADM plant in Clinton, which critically injured another firefighter. The Clinton City Council approved of the street renaming in December, and a ceremony honored the fallen fire fighter. The street just outside of the Central Fire Station was named after Hosette, who was 33 when he died in the explosion.

Lt. Hosette served with the Clinton Fire Department since 2006.