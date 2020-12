A City of Davenport street sweeper caught fire on Arlington Avenue and 13th Street on December 7, 2020 (photo: Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com).

Emergency crews responded to a City of Davenport street sweeper that caught fire on Arlington Avenue and 13th street around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Davenport Fire Department confirms there were no injuries involved in the fire.

Local 4 News was the first station at the scene.

