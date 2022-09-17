A Galesburg street is scheduled to be closed through September 23 for repairs.

According to a release from the City of Galesburg Public Works Department, Seminary Street will be closed to through-traffic between Main and Simmons streets beginning Monday, September 19 at 7:00 a.m. for water service repairs. The release says there will be local access to businesses during the closure. The closure is expected to be in place until Friday, September 23 at 12:00 p.m.

