Drivers should be prepared for closures during work on the I-74 River Bridge Project.

State Street in e Bettendorf will be closed to thru-traffic between 10th Street and the old bridge on-ramp. One lane will remain open for local access, and vehicles on 12th Street will be able to turn left onto State Street for business traffic. Additionally, there will be a lane closure on northbound Grant Street/US 67 between 10th and 12th Streets to facilitate the street work.

For a larger map, click here.

The work, which includes reconstructing the intersection and pavement and installing new drainage and sewer lines, is expected to be completed in the summer of 2022.

For a larger map, click here.